Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Reaches $7.01 After 3.00% Down Move; Acme United (ACU) Sentiment Is 3.5

Acme United Corp (ACU) investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 14 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 4 cut down and sold stakes in Acme United Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.14 million shares, up from 2.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Acme United Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Capital Management Corp Va holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation for 286,959 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 620,553 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 1.12% invested in the company for 138,933 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 127,200 shares.

Analysts await Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ACU’s profit will be $871,558 for 20.15 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Acme United Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.23% negative EPS growth.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $70.26 million. The firm offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It has a 14.81 P/E ratio. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Among 9 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Whiting Petroleum Corp has $40 highest and $1100 lowest target. $24.40’s average target is 248.07% above currents $7.01 stock price. Whiting Petroleum Corp had 24 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Friday, August 2 with “In-Line”. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Raymond James. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by SunTrust. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) rating on Thursday, August 1. Ladenburg Thalmann has “Neutral” rating and $2000 target. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 16 to “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $28 target. Citigroup maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $640.46 million. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 2.57 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.