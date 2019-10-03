Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Reaches $6.79 After 8.00% Down Move; Shorts at INFICON HOLDING AG REG SHARES SWITZERLA (IFCNF) Raised By 16.67%

INFICON HOLDING AG REG SHARES SWITZERLA (OTCMKTS:IFCNF) had an increase of 16.67% in short interest. IFCNF’s SI was 700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 16.67% from 600 shares previously. It closed at $538 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 3.39M shares traded. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 64.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO SEVENTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $46; 09/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SUBJECT TO AN INITIAL BORROWING BASE OF $2.4 BLN; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $35; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 28C; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SEES FY CAPEX $750.0M; 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q EPS 16cThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $585.52M company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $6.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WLL worth $46.84 million less.

Another recent and important INFICON Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IFCNF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Inficon Holding AG 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018.

INFICON Holding AG provides instruments for gas analysis, measurement, and control in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and other countries. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers leak detectors, service tools for HVAC/R and automotive, chemical detection and monitoring products, quartz crystals, thin film depositions, and residual gas analyzers and mass spectrometers. It has a 24.73 P/E ratio. It also provides RF sensing technology solutions, software for factory-wide fault detection and classification, vacuum feedthroughs and components, vacuum gauge controllers and accessories, vacuum gauges, high precision vacuum gauges, and compatible vacuum gauges and controllers.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $585.52 million. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 2.48 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.

More notable recent Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whiting Petroleum In A Race Against Time – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roan Resources and Platinum Group Metals among Energy/Materials gainers; Chaparral Energy and Valaris among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Whiting Petroleum Corporation Announces Results and Proration of its Tender Offer for its 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Whiting Petroleum has $3700 highest and $800 lowest target. $16.96’s average target is 149.78% above currents $6.79 stock price. Whiting Petroleum had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of WLL in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 16. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, September 30. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, June 24. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18.

Analysts await Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 91.30% or $0.84 from last year’s $0.92 per share. WLL’s profit will be $6.90 million for 21.22 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Whiting Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.57% EPS growth.