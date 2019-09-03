Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Reaches $6.01 52-Week Low; Bilibili – American Depositary Shares (BILI) Shorts Lowered By 3.55%

Bilibili Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BILI) had a decrease of 3.55% in short interest. BILI’s SI was 19.55M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.55% from 20.27M shares previously. With 3.69M avg volume, 5 days are for Bilibili Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BILI)’s short sellers to cover BILI’s short positions. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 935,563 shares traded. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has risen 30.72% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BILI News: 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 14/05/2018 Morgan Stanley & Co Adds Bilibili Inc., Buys More Facebook: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Bilibili Tops Thursday’s Gains Among Chinese ADRs; 23/05/2018 – Bilibili 1Q Rev $138.4M; 23/05/2018 – BILIBILI INC- AVERAGE MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS REACHED 77.5 MLN IN QUARTER, A 35% INCREASE FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017; MOBILE MAUS REPRESENTED 82% OF MAUS

The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.65 target or 6.00% below today’s $6.01 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $549.16 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $5.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $32.95 million less. The stock decreased 9.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 3.20 million shares traded. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 64.53% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLL); 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SUBJECT TO AN INITIAL BORROWING BASE OF $2.4 BLN; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A B3 RATING TO PERMIAN PRODUCTION’S TERM LOAN; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP – UNIT MAY INCREASE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF LOANS UNDER THE CREDIT AGREEMENT BY UP TO $1.25 BLN; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 21/05/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $46

Analysts await Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 91.30% or $0.84 from last year’s $0.92 per share. WLL’s profit will be $7.31M for 18.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Whiting Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.57% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whiting Petroleum Corp has $40 highest and $800 lowest target. $22.91’s average target is 281.20% above currents $6.01 stock price. Whiting Petroleum Corp had 25 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 12. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of WLL in report on Monday, August 5 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained the shares of WLL in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, August 2.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $549.16 million. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 2.2 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.51 billion. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bilibili has $21.5000 highest and $17.9000 lowest target. $19.80’s average target is 37.88% above currents $14.36 stock price. Bilibili had 3 analyst reports since August 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Citigroup.

