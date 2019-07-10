Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Reaches $17.70 After 7.00% Up Move; Globus Medical (GMED)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Globus Medical Inc (GMED) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 108 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 126 sold and decreased their holdings in Globus Medical Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 62.89 million shares, down from 65.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Globus Medical Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 88 Increased: 70 New Position: 38.

The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.92% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 2.07 million shares traded. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 48.99% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q EPS 16c; 11/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 23/05/2018 – EnerCom Adds Presenting Companies to its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference® Roster; 17/05/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Brenham Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Whiting Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Whiting Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds Whiting Petroleum; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – WITH CERTAIN EXCEPTIONS, CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 12, 2023; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP – UNIT MAY INCREASE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF LOANS UNDER THE CREDIT AGREEMENT BY UP TO $1.25 BLN; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SEES FY CAPEX $750.0MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.62 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $18.94 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WLL worth $113.12M more.

Analysts await Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 27.42% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WLL’s profit will be $41.08 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Whiting Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -381.25% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Whiting Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 6.28 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.

Analysts await Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 6.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.44 per share. GMED’s profit will be $40.58 million for 24.64 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Globus Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company has market cap of $4.00 billion. The firm offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It has a 27.3 P/E ratio. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. for 85,707 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 733,500 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sio Capital Management Llc has 2.71% invested in the company for 202,827 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has invested 2.1% in the stock. Broadview Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 149,475 shares.

