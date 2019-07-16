Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Reaches $15.30 Yearly Low; Ford Motor Co (F) Sentiment Is 1.06

Ford Motor Co (F) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 349 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 329 reduced and sold their stakes in Ford Motor Co. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.83 billion shares, down from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ford Motor Co in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 71 Reduced: 258 Increased: 255 New Position: 94.

The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.69 target or 4.00% below today’s $15.30 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.40B company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $14.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $55.88 million less. The stock decreased 5.50% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 4.28 million shares traded. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 48.99% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – WITH CERTAIN EXCEPTIONS, CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 12, 2023; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 28C; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SUBJECT TO AN INITIAL BORROWING BASE OF $2.4 BLN; 21/03/2018 Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO [15:05 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLL); 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q Rev $515.1M; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP – UNIT MAY INCREASE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF LOANS UNDER THE CREDIT AGREEMENT BY UP TO $1.25 BLN; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $35; 17/05/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Among 8 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Whiting Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Analysts await Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 27.42% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WLL’s profit will be $41.09 million for 8.50 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Whiting Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -381.25% EPS growth.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 5.43 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.

Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 5.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company for 32.44 million shares. Gabalex Capital Management Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 4.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pzena Investment Management Llc has 1.86% invested in the company for 39.02 million shares. The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Management Llc has invested 1.78% in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 250,150 shares.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 16.91 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (F) has declined 7.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL: FORD CTO TO JOIN ITS BOARD; 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – A PROPOSAL RELATING TO DISCLOSURE OF CO’S POLITICAL ACTIVITIES AND EXPENDITURES WAS REJECTED; 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler, Ford’s March Deliveries Trounce Analyst Estimates; 15/04/2018 – Ford plans driverless network `at scale’ by 2021; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Will Host a Briefing for Media at 5 p.m. ET Today on Response to Supply Issue; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING; 11/05/2018 – FIRE AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS ALSO CAUSED CLOSURE OF THREE FORD U.S. TRUCK PLANTS; 09/05/2018 – A fire knocked out production at one of Ford’s suppliers; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF ABOUT $7.5 BLN; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Exhibit Opens: In Step with Betty Ford

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.91 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

