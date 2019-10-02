Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; Avinger (AVGR) Sellers Decreased By 93.13% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) to report $0.08 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.84 EPS change or 91.30% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. WLL’s profit would be $6.90 million giving it 22.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s analysts see -128.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 4.53M shares traded. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 64.53% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SVP EXPLORATION/DEVELOPMENT LEAVES CO; 15/05/2018 – Brenham Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Whiting Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q Rev $515.1M; 23/05/2018 – EnerCom Adds Presenting Companies to its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference® Roster; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SEES FY CAPEX $750.0M; 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q EPS 16c; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – OF $2.4 BLN INITIAL BORROWING BASE CO ELECTED TO SECURE COMMITMENTS OF $1.75 BLN AT CLOSING; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $35; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 28C; 02/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) had a decrease of 93.13% in short interest. AVGR’s SI was 130,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 93.13% from 1.89 million shares previously. With 437,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s short sellers to cover AVGR’s short positions. The SI to Avinger Inc’s float is 0.56%. The stock decreased 5.45% or $0.0453 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7853. About 115,690 shares traded. Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has declined 83.70% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.70% the S&P500.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $616.13 million. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 2.61 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.

Among 12 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Whiting Petroleum has $3700 highest and $800 lowest target. $16.96’s average target is 137.54% above currents $7.14 stock price. Whiting Petroleum had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Imperial Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $35 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $1900 target in Friday, July 12 report. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, August 5. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3700 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by SunTrust.

