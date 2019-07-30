Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Both Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation 24 0.75 N/A 2.81 8.68 Transocean Ltd. 8 1.06 N/A -3.91 0.00

Demonstrates Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Transocean Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4% Transocean Ltd. 0.00% -15.5% -7.9%

Volatility & Risk

Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a 2.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Transocean Ltd.’s 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Whiting Petroleum Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Transocean Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Transocean Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Transocean Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 1 7 2.88 Transocean Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s consensus target price is $34.5, while its potential upside is 115.36%. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd.’s potential upside is 89.39% and its consensus target price is $10.17. The information presented earlier suggests that Whiting Petroleum Corporation looks more robust than Transocean Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Transocean Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 77.2%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Transocean Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whiting Petroleum Corporation 2.52% -18.89% -12.01% -32.4% -48.99% 7.49% Transocean Ltd. -2.37% -13.84% -11.26% -29.63% -44.49% 6.77%

For the past year Whiting Petroleum Corporation was more bullish than Transocean Ltd.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Transocean Ltd.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Vernier, Switzerland.