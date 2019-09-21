Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation 19 0.45 N/A 2.81 6.29 Ensco Rowan plc 12 0.00 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Ensco Rowan plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4% Ensco Rowan plc 0.00% -8.4% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s current beta is 2.96 and it happens to be 196.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ensco Rowan plc’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ensco Rowan plc are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. Ensco Rowan plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Ensco Rowan plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 6 5 2.45 Ensco Rowan plc 1 1 2 2.50

Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a 99.17% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.18. Competitively Ensco Rowan plc has a consensus target price of $12.88, with potential upside of 55.74%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Whiting Petroleum Corporation is looking more favorable than Ensco Rowan plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares and 55.4% of Ensco Rowan plc shares. 0.3% are Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Ensco Rowan plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whiting Petroleum Corporation 6.38% -4.74% -33.36% -39.97% -64.53% -22.08% Ensco Rowan plc 2.73% -3.05% -40.8% -54.46% -70.8% -41.92%

For the past year Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Ensco Rowan plc.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum Corporation beats Ensco Rowan plc on 8 of the 10 factors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.