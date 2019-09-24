Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation 18 0.41 N/A 2.81 6.29 TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.49 N/A -0.14 0.00

Demonstrates Whiting Petroleum Corporation and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Whiting Petroleum Corporation and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4% TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% -72.5% -5.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.96 beta indicates that Whiting Petroleum Corporation is 196.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 7 4 2.36 TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a consensus target price of $17.41, and a 97.84% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 19% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whiting Petroleum Corporation 6.38% -4.74% -33.36% -39.97% -64.53% -22.08% TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. -4.51% -5.98% -0.65% -42.56% -36.62% -29.31%

For the past year Whiting Petroleum Corporation has stronger performance than TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum Corporation beats TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.