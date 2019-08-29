Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) and Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation 21 0.36 N/A 2.81 6.29 Seadrill Partners LLC 6 0.02 N/A 3.73 0.67

Table 1 highlights Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Seadrill Partners LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Seadrill Partners LLC appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whiting Petroleum Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Seadrill Partners LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4% Seadrill Partners LLC 0.00% 2.5% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a 2.96 beta, while its volatility is 196.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seadrill Partners LLC’s 67.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Seadrill Partners LLC’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Seadrill Partners LLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Seadrill Partners LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 4 5 2.56 Seadrill Partners LLC 0 0 0 0.00

Whiting Petroleum Corporation has an average target price of $24.4, and a 231.07% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Seadrill Partners LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 18.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.91% of Seadrill Partners LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whiting Petroleum Corporation 6.38% -4.74% -33.36% -39.97% -64.53% -22.08% Seadrill Partners LLC -17.33% -33.4% -63.53% -76.38% -92.85% -85.66%

For the past year Whiting Petroleum Corporation was less bearish than Seadrill Partners LLC.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Seadrill Partners LLC.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.