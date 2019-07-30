Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation 24 0.75 N/A 2.81 8.68 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.03 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1%

Volatility & Risk

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.98 beta. From a competition point of view, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a 3.04 beta which is 204.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Whiting Petroleum Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 1 7 2.88 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 115.36% for Whiting Petroleum Corporation with average price target of $34.5. Competitively the average price target of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is $2.8, which is potential 1,373.68% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. seems more appealing than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 73.4%. 0.5% are Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whiting Petroleum Corporation 2.52% -18.89% -12.01% -32.4% -48.99% 7.49% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. -30.61% -46.32% -38.92% -64.08% -80% -17.07%

For the past year Whiting Petroleum Corporation has 7.49% stronger performance while Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has -17.07% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Whiting Petroleum Corporation beats Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.