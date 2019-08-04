Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Whiting Petroleum Corporation has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Whiting Petroleum Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.30% 3.40% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Whiting Petroleum Corporation and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation N/A 23 6.29 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Whiting Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 3 6 2.67 Industry Average 2.00 1.81 2.58 2.55

With average target price of $30.3, Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a potential upside of 173.96%. As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 39.67%. With higher probable upside potential for Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s peers, research analysts think Whiting Petroleum Corporation is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Whiting Petroleum Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whiting Petroleum Corporation 6.38% -4.74% -33.36% -39.97% -64.53% -22.08% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Whiting Petroleum Corporation has -22.08% weaker performance while Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s peers have 29.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Whiting Petroleum Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s rivals have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.96 shows that Whiting Petroleum Corporation is 196.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Whiting Petroleum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.