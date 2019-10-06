Whitestone REIT (WSR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR), both competing one another are REIT – Retail companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT 13 0.00 38.42M 0.51 25.10 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 1 0.00 7.06M -2.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Whitestone REIT and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Whitestone REIT and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 293,282,442.75% 0% 0% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 500,567,214.97% -340.6% -5.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.02 beta means Whitestone REIT’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s 243.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.43 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5% are Whitestone REIT’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whitestone REIT -0.39% 2% 1.67% -10.02% 0.31% 4% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -2.22% 10.19% -29.18% -4.62% -67.65% 85.19%

For the past year Whitestone REIT’s stock price has smaller growth than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Whitestone REIT beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.