Whitestone REIT (WSR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Both Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT 13 4.16 N/A 0.51 25.10 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 3 1.42 N/A 0.14 20.44

Demonstrates Whitestone REIT and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Whitestone REIT is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Whitestone REIT and Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 0.00% 0% 0% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.02 beta means Whitestone REIT’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Whitestone REIT and Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 2.67 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Whitestone REIT has a consensus price target of $14.33, and a 13.46% upside potential. Meanwhile, Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential downside is -13.79%. The data provided earlier shows that Whitestone REIT appears more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Whitestone REIT and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 96% respectively. About 5% of Whitestone REIT’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whitestone REIT -0.39% 2% 1.67% -10.02% 0.31% 4% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 11.2% 8.17% -12.3% -19.42% -39.83% -11.46%

For the past year Whitestone REIT has 4% stronger performance while Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has -11.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats on 10 of the 11 factors Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states. The firm primarily invests in supermarket-anchored shopping centers. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Port Washington, New York.