Whitestone REIT (WSR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Both Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT 13 4.09 N/A 0.51 25.10 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 3 1.40 N/A 0.14 20.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Whitestone REIT and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Whitestone REIT. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Whitestone REIT’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 0.00% 0% 0% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.02 beta means Whitestone REIT’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Whitestone REIT and Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 2.67 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Whitestone REIT’s upside potential is 15.38% at a $14.33 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s consensus target price is $2, while its potential downside is -12.66%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Whitestone REIT is looking more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5% of Whitestone REIT shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whitestone REIT -0.39% 2% 1.67% -10.02% 0.31% 4% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 11.2% 8.17% -12.3% -19.42% -39.83% -11.46%

For the past year Whitestone REIT had bullish trend while Cedar Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Whitestone REIT beats Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states. The firm primarily invests in supermarket-anchored shopping centers. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Port Washington, New York.