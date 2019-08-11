Whitestone REIT (WSR) to pay $0.10 on Sep 13, 2019; Polar Securities Has Lowered Ametek New (AME) Position

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:WSR) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Whitestone REIT’s current price of $12.47 translates into 0.76% yield. Whitestone REIT’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. May 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 144,178 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 0.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 06/03/2018 – Whitestone RElT’s Board of Trustees Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT 1Q Core FFO 31c/Shr; 06/03/2018 Whitestone REIT’s Board of Trustees Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – DJ Whitestone REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSR); 10/05/2018 – KBS: WOULD SUE WHITESTONE TRUSTEES IF AWARDS ALLOWED TO VEST; 17/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Board’s Significant Industry Expertise and Diverse Perspectives; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT WSR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $136.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – KBS STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY REIT – RELEASED AN OPEN LETTER TO WHITESTONE REIT SHAREHOLDERS CALLING ON THEM TO VOTE FOR ITS NOMINEES

Polar Securities Inc decreased Ametek Inc New (AME) stake by 17.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc analyzed 79,400 shares as Ametek Inc New (AME)'s stock rose 3.76%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 363,659 shares with $30.17 million value, down from 443,059 last quarter. Ametek Inc New now has $19.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.33. About 1.10M shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ametek Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 15.

Polar Securities Inc increased Bce Inc (Call) (NYSE:BCE) stake by 100,000 shares to 900,000 valued at $39.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 44,700 shares and now owns 265,300 shares. Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Marecic Thomas C sold $1.35M worth of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 17,097 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century has invested 0.39% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Strs Ohio holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 324,212 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 358 shares. New England holds 0.4% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. 86,390 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. 553,122 are held by Schroder Mngmt. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Nomura Inc accumulated 0.08% or 221,900 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department reported 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 2,400 shares. 76,598 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 37,290 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 100,280 shares. 2,172 were reported by Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance" on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is AMETEK, Inc.'s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Ametek Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Whitestone REIT shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.96 million shares or 0.39% less from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 25,943 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The stated it has 26,075 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Lpl Finance Llc owns 0% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 46,767 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 25,412 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Renaissance Technologies Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 58,454 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Quantbot Techs L P owns 210 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 43,521 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Delta Asset Llc Tn holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 14,900 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whitestone REIT had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by JMP Securities. The stock of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, March 1.