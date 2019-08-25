Whitestone REIT (WSR) to pay $0.10 on Sep 13, 2019; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Boosted Its Blackrock (BLK) Position

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:WSR) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Whitestone REIT’s current price of $12.42 translates into 0.76% yield. Whitestone REIT’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. May 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 224,724 shares traded or 2.44% up from the average. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 0.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY RELEASED GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Files Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT: ISS Recommends Whitestone REIT Hldrs Vote for KBS Nominees; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone RElT’s Board of Trustees Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE, ON A NON-BINDING ADVISORY BASIS, COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone REIT Declares Dividend of 28.5c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Whitestone REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSR); 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Hldrs Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees; 04/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Letter to Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, ALL THREE OF WHITESTONE’S TRUSTEE NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO WHITESTONE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 7.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 1,990 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 29,387 shares with $12.56 billion value, up from 27,397 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $63.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $407.25. About 839,200 shares traded or 61.07% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Correction: Dividend Declaration; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock bets on algorithms to beat the fund managers; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Blackrock European Clo V Designated Activity Company; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Holding(s) in Company; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Recently Went Public With Questions It Is Asking Gun Makers and Sellers After Parkland Shooting; 03/05/2018 – BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Net Asset Value as of May 2, 2018; 17/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC BLK.N – TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Says Jobs Report Good for Risk Assets on Wages (Video); 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK HAS 5.04% OF PROXIMUS AS OF MAY 3; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Among 4 analysts covering Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackrock Inc has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $508.20’s average target is 24.79% above currents $407.25 stock price. Blackrock Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. Citigroup maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 1,037 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Trust Of Vermont has 27,275 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 2,072 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 11,179 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.15% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Boys Arnold accumulated 608 shares. Peoples Fincl Corporation reported 700 shares stake. Copeland Mgmt Limited Com holds 5,947 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Confluence Management Ltd Com holds 567 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 3,338 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 29,387 shares. Baskin Financial Svcs Inc invested in 1.83% or 23,093 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) stake by 50 shares to 85 valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) stake by 259 shares and now owns 5,643 shares. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold Whitestone REIT shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.96 million shares or 0.39% less from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 24,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Aperio Ltd Co accumulated 37,242 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 39,300 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 19,622 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation holds 514,693 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 15,403 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm Limited reported 25,000 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 31,651 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 0% or 21,421 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,822 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 54,514 shares or 0% of the stock.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $498.50 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 22.75 P/E ratio. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas.