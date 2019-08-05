Whitestone REIT (WSR) to pay $0.10 on Sep 13, 2019; Last Week National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering National Cinemedia (NASDAQ:NCMI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. National Cinemedia had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush upgraded the shares of NCMI in report on Wednesday, June 19 to “Buy” rating. See National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) latest ratings:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:WSR) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Whitestone REIT’s current price of $12.46 translates into 0.76% yield. Whitestone REIT’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. May 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 448,120 shares traded or 90.59% up from the average. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 0.31% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 FFO 96c/Shr-FFO $1.01/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Board’s Significant Industry Expertise and Diverse Perspectives; 02/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Definitive Proxy Materials and Letter to Shareholders; 06/03/2018 Whitestone REIT’s Board of Trustees Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED CO’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON CO’S WHITE PROXY CARD, “FOR” WHITESTONE TRUSTEES NANDITA BERRY & JIM MASTANDREA; 07/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Shareholders Vote on Whitestone’s WHITE Proxy Card; 23/04/2018 – KBS STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY REIT – RELEASED AN OPEN LETTER TO WHITESTONE REIT SHAREHOLDERS CALLING ON THEM TO VOTE FOR ITS NOMINEES; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Reaffirms 2018 Full Yr Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Whitestone Urges Shareholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” Whitestone’s Trustees; 10/05/2018 – KBS: WOULD SUE WHITESTONE TRUSTEES IF AWARDS ALLOWED TO VEST

The stock increased 2.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 146,924 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold National CineMedia, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Trexquant L P holds 34,098 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0% or 1,300 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 56,387 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc accumulated 61,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 0.22% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 70,000 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 5.16 million shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 0.28% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 30,000 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 40,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 891,745 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 49,165 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd reported 1.02M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 57,373 shares.

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National CineMedia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National CineMedia launches high-end advertiser effort – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia +2.8% with Wedbush raising to Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

National CineMedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company has market cap of $568.57 million. The firm produces and distributes various versions of FirstLook, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and various forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It has a 19.05 P/E ratio. It also sells online and mobile advertising through its Cinema Accelerator digital product and mobile app, including Movie Night Out.

Among 3 analysts covering Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whitestone REIT had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Maxim Group.

More notable recent Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT: Dividend Sustainability Is Still An Issue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $500.10 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 22.82 P/E ratio. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold Whitestone REIT shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.96 million shares or 0.39% less from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America accumulated 35,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company invested in 0.03% or 35,803 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 54,514 shares. Century Companies Incorporated invested in 310,885 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc accumulated 151,539 shares. Barclays Public Llc owns 44,737 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 44,345 shares. Geode Management invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 1,137 shares. State Street holds 1.12 million shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs L P, a New York-based fund reported 210 shares. Axa holds 0.01% or 114,900 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR).