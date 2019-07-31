Whitestone REIT (WSR) to pay $0.10 on Sep 13, 2019; KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kar Auction Services Inc has $62 highest and $56 lowest target. $59’s average target is 120.31% above currents $26.78 stock price. Kar Auction Services Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20. See KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $56 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy Maintain

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:WSR) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Whitestone REIT’s current price of $12.89 translates into 0.74% yield. Whitestone REIT’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. May 15, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $12.89 lastly. It is down 9.74% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 06/03/2018 – Whitestone RElT’s Board of Trustees Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees; 23/04/2018 – KBS STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY REIT – RELEASED AN OPEN LETTER TO WHITESTONE REIT SHAREHOLDERS CALLING ON THEM TO VOTE FOR ITS NOMINEES; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT 1Q Net $3.03M; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $1.19 to $1.24; 02/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Definitive Proxy Materials and Letter to Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone REIT Declares Dividend of 28.5c; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY RELEASED GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Whitestone Urges Shareholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” Whitestone’s Trustees; 04/05/2018 – KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT: ISS Recommends Whitestone REIT Hldrs Vote for KBS Nominees

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. It operates in three divisions: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. It has a 11.44 P/E ratio. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of KAR Auction Services, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KAR) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why KAR Auction Services “Plummeted” 55.5% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 1.37M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR Auction Services, Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru stated it has 242,599 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 215,659 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Marathon Equity Mngmt Lc has invested 0.57% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 8,913 were accumulated by Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp. Missouri-based Commerce State Bank has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). M&T Retail Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 170,237 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 100,000 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Raymond James Associate holds 913,658 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 67,116 are owned by Avalon Advsr Lc. Carlson Lp reported 489,611 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold Whitestone REIT shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.96 million shares or 0.39% less from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 73,613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 203 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 44,737 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 94,516 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd accumulated 177,318 shares. 26,235 were reported by Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Arizona State Retirement holds 61,363 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Moreover, Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 221,140 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Hl Financial Services Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 44,489 shares. 44,345 were reported by Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc. Aperio Limited Liability Co holds 37,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 14,900 shares.

More notable recent Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$12.72, Is It Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT: Dividend Sustainability Is Still An Issue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whitestone REIT had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) rating on Wednesday, March 6. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $14 target. Maxim Group maintained the shares of WSR in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 1.