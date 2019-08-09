Whitestone REIT (WSR) to pay $0.10 on Sep 13, 2019; Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:WSR) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Whitestone REIT’s current price of $12.44 translates into 0.76% yield. Whitestone REIT’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. May 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 199,702 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 0.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 02/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Definitive Proxy Materials and Letter to Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone REIT Declares Dividend of 28.5c; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 EPS 27c-EPS 32c; 10/05/2018 – KBS Urges Whitestone’s Shareholders to Support Its Slate of Independent and Highly Qualified Nominees and Its Advisory Vote to Declassify the Staggered Board: Vote the Blue Proxy Card Today!; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY RELEASED GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, ALL THREE OF WHITESTONE’S TRUSTEE NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO WHITESTONE BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 17/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Shareholders Vote on Whitestone’s WHITE Proxy Card; 17/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE, ON A NON-BINDING ADVISORY BASIS, COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 04/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Whitestone REIT Shareholders Vote “For” KBS Nominees Kenneth Fearn And David Snyd

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 234 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 182 sold and decreased positions in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 307.57 million shares, down from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hartford Financial Services Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 152 Increased: 167 New Position: 67.

Among 3 analysts covering Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whitestone REIT had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Hold” on Friday, March 1. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Whitestone REIT shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.96 million shares or 0.39% less from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Gru has 0% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Charles Schwab Invest Management has 219,722 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 25,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Inc accumulated 3,231 shares. Ls Advsrs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). 227,926 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Asset Management One owns 79,459 shares. Whittier Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Int Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 117,841 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). 31,651 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Geode Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 450,374 shares.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $499.30 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas.

More notable recent Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Whitestone REIT (WSR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT: Dividend Sustainability Is Still An Issue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 11.66% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for 97,845 shares. Benin Management Corp owns 159,882 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 2% invested in the company for 211,494 shares. The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Marathon Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.12 million shares.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.77 billion. It operates through six divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. It has a 13.24 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance services and products, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500.