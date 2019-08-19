Whitestone REIT (WSR) to pay $0.10 on Sep 13, 2019; F5 Networks Has 0.94 Sentiment

F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 184 funds increased or started new positions, while 196 sold and reduced equity positions in F5 Networks Inc. The funds in our database now have: 56.78 million shares, down from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding F5 Networks Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 159 Increased: 122 New Position: 62.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:WSR) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Whitestone REIT’s current price of $12.58 translates into 0.76% yield. Whitestone REIT’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. May 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 285,528 shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 0.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 06/03/2018 – Whitestone REIT Declares Dividend of 28.5c; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Reaffirms 2018 Full Yr Guidance; 15/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – ISSUED OPEN LETTER TO WHITESTONE SHAREHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE “FOR” ALL OF COMPANY’S TRUSTEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 06/03/2018 Whitestone REIT’s Board of Trustees Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT 1Q Net $3.03M; 17/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, ALL THREE OF WHITESTONE’S TRUSTEE NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO WHITESTONE BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 EPS 27c-EPS 32c; 17/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE, ON A NON-BINDING ADVISORY BASIS, COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 04/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Whitestone REIT Shareholders Vote “For” KBS Nominees Kenneth Fearn And David Snyder And “For” The Proposal To Declassify The Board Of Trustees

Among 3 analysts covering Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whitestone REIT has $16 highest and $13 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 13.91% above currents $12.58 stock price. Whitestone REIT had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) rating on Wednesday, March 6. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $14 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $504.92 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 23.04 P/E ratio. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold Whitestone REIT shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.96 million shares or 0.39% less from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 0.01% or 2.03 million shares. 25,000 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. 37,242 are owned by Aperio Group Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). 7,762 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 6.15M shares. 3,822 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 25,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd invested 0.08% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc holds 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) or 151,539 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 39,300 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR).

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. for 226,040 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc owns 58,530 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.93% invested in the company for 54,602 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.9% in the stock. Cs Mckee Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 125,290 shares.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.28M for 14.63 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

