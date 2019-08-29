Whitestone REIT (WSR) to pay $0.10 on Sep 13, 2019; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Holding By $3.18 Million

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:WSR) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Whitestone REIT’s current price of $12.28 translates into 0.77% yield. Whitestone REIT’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. May 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 183,015 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 0.31% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 07/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Shareholders Vote on Whitestone’s WHITE Proxy Card; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT QTRLY FFO CORE SHR $0.31; 07/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Shareholders Vote on Whitestone’s WHITE Proxy Card; 04/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Whitestone REIT Shareholders Vote “For” KBS Nominees Kenneth Fearn And David Snyder And “For” The Proposal To Declassify The Board Of Trustees; 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Hldrs Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees; 25/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Files Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $1.19 to $1.24; 17/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Board’s Significant Industry Expertise and Diverse Perspectives; 09/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT SAYS EGAN-JONES PROXY SERVICES RECOMMENDS THAT CO’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR ALL” OF WHITESTONE’S TRUSTEES; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone RElT’s Board of Trustees Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) stake by 33.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 352,900 shares as United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 707,319 shares with $6.61M value, down from 1.06 million last quarter. United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio now has $461.94 million valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 60,883 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $492.88 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 22.49 P/E ratio. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Whitestone REIT shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.96 million shares or 0.39% less from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 44,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 221,140 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 11,004 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 6.15M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 450,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 151,539 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 37,242 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 27,009 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 27,957 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 693 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com has 0.01% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 79,459 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 150,202 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communication Ltd has 25,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT (WSR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT (WSR) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT (WSR) CEO James Mastandrea on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whitestone REIT has $16 highest and $13 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 16.69% above currents $12.28 stock price. Whitestone REIT had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by JMP Securities. FBR Capital downgraded the shares of WSR in report on Friday, March 1 to “Hold” rating. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16 target in Friday, March 1 report.

More notable recent United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/10/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.