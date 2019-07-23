Whitestone REIT (WSR) to pay $0.10 on Aug 13, 2019; United Natural Foods Has 1.12 Sentiment

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 13, 2019. (NYSE:WSR) shareholders before Aug 1, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Whitestone REIT’s current price of $12.56 translates into 0.76% yield. Whitestone REIT’s dividend has Aug 2, 2019 as record date. May 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 142,976 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 9.74% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Reaffirms 2018 Full Yr Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone RElT’s Board of Trustees Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 10/05/2018 – KBS Urges Whitestone’s Shareholders to Support Its Slate of Independent and Highly Qualified Nominees and Its Advisory Vote to; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT 1Q Net $3.03M; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone REIT Declares Dividend of 28.5c; 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees; 04/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Whitestone REIT Shareholders Vote “For” KBS Nominees Kenneth Fearn And David Snyder And “For” The Proposal To Declassify The Board Of Trustees; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY RELEASED GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Board’s Significant Industry Expertise and Diverse Perspectives; 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees

United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 96 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 86 cut down and sold their equity positions in United Natural Foods Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 47.27 million shares, down from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United Natural Foods Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 54 Increased: 65 New Position: 31.

The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. UNFI’s profit will be $36.37M for 3.22 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by United Natural Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.11% EPS growth.

Valueworks Llc holds 4.86% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. for 549,070 shares. Towle & Co owns 1.56 million shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kiltearn Partners Llp has 2.13% invested in the company for 5.67 million shares. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Management Inc has invested 0.73% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 137,668 shares.

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $469.07 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold Whitestone REIT shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.96 million shares or 0.39% less from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Limited Com holds 1,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 65,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 44,783 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 17,516 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 37,879 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 11,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 117,841 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 150,202 shares. Cap Inv Llc accumulated 10,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Campbell And Communications Investment Adviser Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 44,345 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $500.27 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 24.68 P/E ratio. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas.

Among 3 analysts covering Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whitestone REIT had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by FBR Capital. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Maxim Group.