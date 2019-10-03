Whitestone REIT (WSR) EPS Estimated At $0.23; Rampart Investment Management Company Has Decreased Bb&T (BBT) Holding By $680,806

Analysts expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to report $0.23 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 20.69% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. WSR’s profit would be $9.30 million giving it 14.55 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Whitestone REIT’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 65,047 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 0.31% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $1.19 to $1.24; 04/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – ISSUED STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO A REPORT ISSUED BY INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Board’s Significant Industry Expertise and Diverse Perspectives; 15/05/2018 – Whitestone Urges Shareholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” Whitestone’s Trustees; 10/05/2018 – KBS Urges Whitestone’s Shareholders to Support Its Slate of Independent and Highly Qualified Nominees and Its Advisory Vote to Declassify the Staggered Board: Vote the Blue Proxy Card Today!; 15/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – ISSUED OPEN LETTER TO WHITESTONE SHAREHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE “FOR” ALL OF COMPANY’S TRUSTEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 17/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, ALL THREE OF WHITESTONE’S TRUSTEE NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO WHITESTONE BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 17/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Board’s Significant Industry Expertise and Diverse Perspectives; 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 FFO 96c/Shr-FFO $1.01/Shr

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 58.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 13,894 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Rampart Investment Management Company Llc holds 9,834 shares with $483,000 value, down from 23,728 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $38.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.63. About 1.07M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.15 million for 12.29 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB\u0026T has $53 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 3.04% above currents $50.63 stock price. BB\u0026T had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BBT in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 34,967 shares to 43,914 valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 4,543 shares and now owns 7,392 shares. Linde Plc was raised too.

Since September 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $126,400 activity. 10,000 Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares with value of $126,400 were bought by MASTANDREA JAMES C.

More notable recent Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT’s Board of Trustees Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$12.72, Is It Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT announces 100% lease up at Anthem Marketplace Property – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.