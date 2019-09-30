Whitestone REIT (WSR) EPS Estimated At $0.23; Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Sellers Decreased By 0.25% Their Shorts

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) had a decrease of 0.25% in short interest. LITE’s SI was 8.07M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.25% from 8.09 million shares previously. With 1.63 million avg volume, 5 days are for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)’s short sellers to cover LITE’s short positions. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 587,882 shares traded. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has risen 8.69% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LITE News: 02/05/2018 – LUMENTUM SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 75C, EST. 64C; 13/03/2018 – Lumentum Showcases 400G Transceiver Portfolio For Next-Generation Data Centers; 22/03/2018 – Lumentum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lumentum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Lumentum Selects Veeco’s K475i MOCVD System for Next-Generation Applications Including 3D Sensing, High-Speed Fiber-Optic Communications and Laser-Based Materials Processing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lumentum Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LITE); 17/05/2018 – VP Hamel Disposes 26 Of Lumentum Holdings Inc; 25/04/2018 – Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Exits Position in Lumentum; 12/03/2018 – Oclaro: Under Deal, Lumentum Would Pay $80M Termination Fee to Oclaro, Under Certain Circumstances; 02/05/2018 – Lumentum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to report $0.23 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 20.69% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. WSR’s profit would be $9.30M giving it 15.09 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Whitestone REIT’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 109,553 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 0.31% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT 1Q Net $3.03M; 10/05/2018 – KBS: WOULD SUE WHITESTONE TRUSTEES IF AWARDS ALLOWED TO VEST; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone REIT Declares Dividend of 28.5c; 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees; 17/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, ALL THREE OF WHITESTONE’S TRUSTEE NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO WHITESTONE BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 07/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Shareholders Vote on Whitestone’s WHITE Proxy Card; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 FFO 96c/Shr-FFO $1.01/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 EPS 27c-EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT: ISS Recommends Whitestone REIT Hldrs Vote for KBS Nominees; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Whitestone REIT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 5.94% more from 21.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Inc accumulated 6,000 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 203 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability reported 1.22 million shares stake. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 35 shares. State Street Corporation reported 1.16M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc, Washington-based fund reported 79 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 24,852 shares. Advisory Lc invested in 2,000 shares. Prudential Financial holds 62,879 shares. Axa has 0% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 24,800 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 150,202 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,994 shares. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR).

More notable recent Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT’s Board of Trustees Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$12.72, Is It Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT announces 100% lease up at Anthem Marketplace Property – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Whitestone is a pure-play community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality Â“e-commerce resistantÂ” neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. The company has market cap of $561.29 million. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the community which are not readily available on the internet. It has a 25.42 P/E ratio. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest-growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth.

Since September 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $126,400 activity. $126,400 worth of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares were bought by MASTANDREA JAMES C.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. It operates through two divisions, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. It currently has negative earnings. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.