Whitestone REIT (WSR) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Retail companies, Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT 13 4.07 N/A 0.51 25.10 Washington Prime Group Inc. 20 1.35 N/A 0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Whitestone REIT and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Washington Prime Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Whitestone REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Whitestone REIT and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 0.00% 0% 0% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Whitestone REIT and Washington Prime Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 2.67 Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14.33 is Whitestone REIT’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5% are Whitestone REIT’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whitestone REIT -0.39% 2% 1.67% -10.02% 0.31% 4% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Washington Prime Group Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.