Whitestone REIT (WSR) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Retail companies, Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Whitestone REIT
|13
|4.07
|N/A
|0.51
|25.10
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|20
|1.35
|N/A
|0.32
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Whitestone REIT and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Washington Prime Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Whitestone REIT.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Whitestone REIT and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Whitestone REIT
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Whitestone REIT and Washington Prime Group Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Whitestone REIT
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$14.33 is Whitestone REIT’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.01%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 62% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5% are Whitestone REIT’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Whitestone REIT
|-0.39%
|2%
|1.67%
|-10.02%
|0.31%
|4%
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Whitestone REIT beats Washington Prime Group Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.