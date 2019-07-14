Whitestone REIT (WSR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is a company in the REIT – Retail industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Whitestone REIT’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.17% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.25% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Whitestone REIT and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.18% 16.99% 3.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Whitestone REIT and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT N/A 13 25.25 Industry Average 140.02M 922.55M 35.57

Whitestone REIT has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Whitestone REIT and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.63 2.48

With consensus price target of $14.33, Whitestone REIT has a potential upside of 12.22%. The potential upside of the peers is 5.93%. With higher probable upside potential for Whitestone REIT’s rivals, analysts think Whitestone REIT is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Whitestone REIT and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whitestone REIT 2.64% 5.85% -9.82% -7.55% 9.74% 4.81% Industry Average 1.55% 6.23% 5.70% 8.68% 15.77% 19.69%

For the past year Whitestone REIT’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Whitestone REIT’s competitors are 14.04% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Whitestone REIT’s rivals beat Whitestone REIT on 5 of the 5 factors.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.