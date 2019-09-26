WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to pay $0.20 on Dec 10, 2019; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Sellers Decreased By 11.16% Their Shorts

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) had a decrease of 11.16% in short interest. EXR’s SI was 5.17 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.16% from 5.82M shares previously. With 847,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)’s short sellers to cover EXR’s short positions. The SI to Extra Space Storage Inc’s float is 4.19%. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $117.07. About 771,686 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR)

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) is expected to pay $0.20 on Dec 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:WHF) shareholders before Oct 30, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. WhiteHorse Finance Inc’s current price of $13.78 translates into 1.42% yield. WhiteHorse Finance Inc’s dividend has Oct 31, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 68,951 shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 6,012 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm holds 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) or 34,919 shares. 106,797 are owned by Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Muzinich & owns 123,057 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) or 12,083 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 166,991 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 43,775 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Blackrock holds 0% or 37,412 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,330 shares. Ares Management Limited Liability owns 0.59% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 577,947 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity. $42,000 worth of stock was bought by Burke Kevin Francis on Monday, June 17.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.05 billion. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. It has a 34.7 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties.

Among 4 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extra Space Storage has $13100 highest and $10500 lowest target. $121.25’s average target is 3.57% above currents $117.07 stock price. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since August 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $11900 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, September 16 report. Wells Fargo maintained Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Extra Space Storage Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset accumulated 45,414 shares. Washington Company holds 2,225 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak invested 1.68% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). D E Shaw invested in 0.01% or 73,615 shares. 367 were accumulated by Guardian Life Communications Of America. Everence Capital has invested 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc accumulated 260,451 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Cookson Peirce has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Company accumulated 593 shares. Ameritas holds 2,232 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 3.24 million shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 675,323 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 3.5% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).