WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

As Asset Management companies, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.31 N/A 2.46 5.71 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.66% and an $15.25 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 30.23% respectively. About 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.