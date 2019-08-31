WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

As Asset Management companies, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.31
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.66% and an $15.25 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 30.23% respectively. About 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.34%
|0.59%
|1.36%
|6.81%
|2.91%
|14.15%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
