WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.41 N/A 2.46 5.71 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20 2.06 N/A 0.28 81.97

In table 1 we can see WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Recommendations

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s potential upside is 70.98% and its consensus target price is $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.