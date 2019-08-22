WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

As Asset Management businesses, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.18
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.75
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$15.25 is WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.22%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.