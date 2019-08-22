WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

As Asset Management businesses, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.18 N/A 2.46 5.71 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.75 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

$15.25 is WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.