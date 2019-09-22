WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

As Asset Management companies, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.50 N/A 2.46 5.71 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 32.83%. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.75%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.