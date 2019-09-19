WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

We are contrasting WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.58 N/A 2.46 5.71 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 43.22% respectively. 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was less bullish than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.