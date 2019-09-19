WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

We are contrasting WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.58
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 43.22% respectively. 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was less bullish than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
