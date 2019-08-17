WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

As Asset Management companies, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.30 N/A 2.46 5.71 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.40 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Invesco Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential is 16.41% at a $15.25 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Invesco Ltd. is $20.8, which is potential 32.91% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Invesco Ltd. seems more appealing than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Invesco Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was less bullish than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.