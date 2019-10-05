WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 1.75 N/A 2.46 5.71 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 59 1.89 18.37M 1.39 42.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has lower earnings, but higher revenue than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Hamilton Lane Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 31,004,219.41% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s potential upside is 6.36% and its consensus price target is $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 87.7% respectively. Insiders owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. Comparatively, 8.1% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Hamilton Lane Incorporated

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.