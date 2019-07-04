WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

As Asset Management companies, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.54 N/A 2.45 5.76 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 61.48 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $14.67, with potential upside of 6.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 25.04%. Insiders held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.