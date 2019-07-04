WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

As Asset Management companies, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.54
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|1
|0
|2
|2.67
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $14.67, with potential upside of 6.15%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 25.04%. Insiders held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-2.85%
|-2.61%
|-5.25%
|-7.67%
|-18.24%
|6.62%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.