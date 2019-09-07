WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

We are contrasting WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.25 N/A 2.46 5.71 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.69 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc. Cannae Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.25 is WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 13.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cannae Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.