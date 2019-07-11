WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

We will be comparing the differences between WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.61 N/A 2.45 5.76 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.78 N/A 7.59 5.67

Demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Athene Holding Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Athene Holding Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.56% and an $14.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.8% of Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.75%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.82% -0.14% -1.96% -9.43% -8.68% 7.98%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.