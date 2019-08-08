WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) Reaches $13.31 After 6.00% Down Move; BDO UNIBANK SPONSORED ADR PHILLIPPI (BDOUY) Sellers Increased By 50% Their Shorts

The stock of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 127,605 shares traded or 50.08% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $273.47 million company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $12.51 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WHF worth $16.41 million less.

BDO UNIBANK INC SPONSORED ADR PHILLIPPI (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) had an increase of 50% in short interest. BDOUY’s SI was 300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 200 shares previously. With 6,000 avg volume, 0 days are for BDO UNIBANK INC SPONSORED ADR PHILLIPPI (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)’s short sellers to cover BDOUY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 562 shares traded. BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BDO Unibank, Inc. provides various banking services and products primarily in the Philippines. The company has market cap of $12.08 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings and checking accounts, and time deposits; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, SME, project finance, term, and working capital loans. It has a 22.76 P/E ratio. It provides life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability /surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as letters of credit, trade settlements, trust receipts, and export bill purchases; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

Another recent and important BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “SM Investments: Best Country Proxy For Philippines’ Long-Term Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2017.

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHF) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) CEO Stuart Aronson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WhiteHorse Finance 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity. Burke Kevin Francis also bought $42,000 worth of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) on Monday, June 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.29 million shares or 77.88% more from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ares Mngmt Lc stated it has 464,208 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 87,391 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 24,407 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp invested in 0.02% or 14,957 shares. 19,800 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corp. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Nordea Investment Management Ab stated it has 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Raymond James And Associate reported 34,784 shares stake. Telemus Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 10,000 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,170 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 101,885 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 1,660 shares or 0% of the stock. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF).