HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) had an increase of 4% in short interest. HMPPF’s SI was 2,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4% from 2,500 shares previously. With 17,900 avg volume, 0 days are for HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HMPPF)’s short sellers to cover HMPPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.0185 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4975. About 15,011 shares traded or 119.62% up from the average. Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report $0.35 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. WHF’s profit would be $7.19 million giving it 9.69 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s analysts see -5.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 59,324 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $42,000 was bought by Burke Kevin Francis.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a busine

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ares Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.59% or 577,947 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 13,260 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). 34,919 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Raymond James Advsr owns 24,827 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 12,170 shares. Bulldog Investors Limited has invested 0.23% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Limited Company has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 135,834 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0% or 43,775 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 16,636 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Muzinich & Com accumulated 123,057 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 36,872 shares.