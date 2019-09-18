WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.54 N/A 2.46 5.71 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.