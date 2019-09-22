WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.50 N/A 2.46 5.71 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 17.69%. Insiders held roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has 0.12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.