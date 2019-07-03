WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.54 N/A 2.45 5.76 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.64 N/A 3.77 12.35

Demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

The average target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $14.67, with potential upside of 6.15%. Meanwhile, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 7.53%. Based on the data delivered earlier, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is looking more favorable than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 90.7% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 10.93% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -1.19% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.