WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Comparing side by side

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.30 N/A 2.46 5.71 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $15.25, with potential upside of 16.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 1.43%. Insiders owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.