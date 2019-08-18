WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Comparing side by side

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.30
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.32
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $15.25, with potential upside of 16.41%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 1.43%. Insiders owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.