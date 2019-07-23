WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.65 N/A 2.45 5.76 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.89 N/A 0.10 155.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has lower earnings, but higher revenue than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has a 7.70% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.