WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.65
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|20.89
|N/A
|0.10
|155.67
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has lower earnings, but higher revenue than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has a 7.70% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15.25.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|-0.06%
|1.5%
|1.15%
|4.11%
|5.33%
|6.23%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.