WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Comparison side by side

We are comparing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.45
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|22.71
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
Demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 6.63%. Insiders owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 7 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
