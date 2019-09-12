WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Comparison side by side

We are comparing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.45 N/A 2.46 5.71 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 22.71 N/A 0.38 43.37

Demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 6.63%. Insiders owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 7 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.