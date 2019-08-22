WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Contrasting side by side

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.18
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Manning & Napier Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has an average price target of $15.25, and a 17.22% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 50.8% respectively. 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Manning & Napier Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
