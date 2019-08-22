WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Contrasting side by side

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.18 N/A 2.46 5.71 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.21 7.52

Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Manning & Napier Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has an average price target of $15.25, and a 17.22% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 50.8% respectively. 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.