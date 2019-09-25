WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|N/A
|14
|5.71
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.76
|1.88
|2.57
The potential upside of the peers is 198.05%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.