WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. N/A 14 5.71 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The potential upside of the peers is 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.