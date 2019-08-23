WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Comparing side by side

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.17
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.10
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
Table 1 highlights WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FS KKR Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of FS KKR Capital Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 has WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The consensus price target of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $15.25, with potential upside of 17.49%. Competitively FS KKR Capital Corp. has an average price target of $6.5, with potential upside of 13.84%. Based on the data shown earlier, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is looking more favorable than FS KKR Capital Corp., analysts view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats FS KKR Capital Corp.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
