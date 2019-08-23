WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Comparing side by side

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.17 N/A 2.46 5.71 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.10 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 highlights WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FS KKR Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of FS KKR Capital Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $15.25, with potential upside of 17.49%. Competitively FS KKR Capital Corp. has an average price target of $6.5, with potential upside of 13.84%. Based on the data shown earlier, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is looking more favorable than FS KKR Capital Corp., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats FS KKR Capital Corp.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.