WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.63
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.16% and an $15.25 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 49.92% respectively. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.75%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-1.98%
|-4.8%
|-2.26%
|-3.07%
|-21.64%
|9.73%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.