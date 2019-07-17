WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.63 N/A 2.45 5.76 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.16% and an $15.25 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 49.92% respectively. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.75%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.